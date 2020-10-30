US Passes 9 Million Coronavirus Cases

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the United States has passed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, topping 9 million confirmed cases on Friday. That includes a new 2,292 new cases in Utah just today, a new record, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The US added 500,000 COVID-19 cases in just one week, averaging roughly 71,000 new cases per day, reports the New York Times.

The U.S. has more than 1 new coronavirus case per second, Johns Hopkins says, with 47 states on the rise. The country just broke a new daily record with 88,521 new cases of the deadly coronavirus. The U.S. has 9M confirmed cases + nearly 229,000 deathshttps://t.co/JDLj9Ez6Ia — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 30, 2020

Already the country has seen more than 228,000 deaths related to the virus as of October 29.

Keeping health officials up at night is the flu season combining with the virus as Americans ignore COVID-19 preventative measures.

Why do you think the pandemic has been so difficult to contain?