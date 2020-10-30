Life

US Passes 9 Million Coronavirus Cases

Posted on

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the United States has passed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, topping 9 million confirmed cases on Friday. That includes a new 2,292 new cases in Utah just today, a new record, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The US added 500,000 COVID-19 cases in just one week, averaging roughly 71,000 new cases per day, reports the New York Times.

Already the country has seen more than 228,000 deaths related to the virus as of October 29.

Keeping health officials up at night is the flu season combining with the virus as Americans ignore COVID-19 preventative measures.
