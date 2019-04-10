Vacation Hack That Could Save You From Extra Baggage Fees

Love to travel, but hate paying extra baggage fees? A British mom’s vacation hack could keep more money in your pockets…if you’re willing to temporarily suffer. Natalie Wynn was told by security that her carry-on luggage was overweight and that she would need to pay £65 more ($85 USD). So that’s when she got creative. “I put on four dresses, two pairs of shorts, I tied a dress around my neck, put a skirt on, I shoved two dresses down the dresses I had on, and two pairs of shoes as well, and a cardigan,” the 30-year-old revealed. While that got the weight down and saved her the cost, Wynn did admit she was “boiling” while on board the flight from Manchester to the Canary Islands.

