Vaccine Could Make Being Allergic To Cats A Thing Of The Past

Here’s some promising news for anyone who has had strife in their lives due to a cat allergy. Researchers at the University Hospital in Zurich are working on a vaccine that could block what’s known as the “major cat allergen” in felines, making them less likely to set off triggers in humans. Publishing the results in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, scientists say the HyopCat injection has been “tolerated well” in their test subjects. PopSugar notes that 10 percent of the Western world is allergic to cats.

