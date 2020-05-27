Vegas casino owner offers 1,000 free flights

Move over coronavirus, it’s ‘viva Las Vegas!’ A downtown casino owner wants to bus in business in the form of 1,000 free flights to Sin City.

Derek Stevens, who owns D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino and is opening June 4, is offering the free fares from more than 20 major US cities under a “Keep America Flying” promotion. Stevens tells station KSNV that it’s not only about economic stimulus, but also reminding the country that there’s still fun to be had and Vegas is where’s it’s at.

Want to snag one of these flights? Head over to TheD.com.

