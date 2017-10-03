Life Video | X96 Lounge X: Toadies “Breakdown” (Tom Petty Cover) By Corey O'Brien Posted on October 3, 2017 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Acoustic, cover song, Lounge X, LoungeX, Toadies, Tom Petty, tribute Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Lounge X with The Toadies! X96 Lounge X: Manchester Orchestra “Cope” X96 Lounge X: Manchester Orchestra “The Alien” Comments