Watch this guy play the worlds hardest video game

Easily the Best Thing You’ll See All Day.. And since I think we could all use a little break..

WELCOME to “Cat Mario”! Quite possibly a game designed by Satan for no other reason than to cause insanity. A not so subtle knock off of Super Mario Bros, it exists in a world full of nonsense and evil tricks that we’ve been trained since the 80’s to not expect.

The best part is watching this poor dude slide slowly into madness while trying to pass each level. Enjoy!