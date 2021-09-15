Warner Wants More-tal ‘Kombat’ Sequels

Warner Bros. is already hard at work on a sequel – or possibly sequels – to the Mortal Kombat reboot.

According to a report in Variety, Warner is “looking to develop other installments in its Mortal Kombat universe” – but didn’t go into more details.

It’s not surprising that Warner would want more – Mortal Kombat was the most-streamed movie among new releases on HBO Max this year.

What did you think of the Mortal Kombat reboot? How did it compare to the original 1995 movie?