Warner Wants More-tal ‘Kombat’ Sequels

Warner Bros. is already hard at work on a sequel – or possibly sequels – to the Mortal Kombat reboot.
According to a report in Variety, Warner is “looking to develop other installments in its Mortal Kombat universe” – but didn’t go into more details.
A #MortalKombat movie sequel is officially on the way, but we still have a lot of questions. https://t.co/hZq2M7b8Lp
— /Film (@slashfilm) September 14, 2021
It’s not surprising that Warner would want more – Mortal Kombat was the most-streamed movie among new releases on HBO Max this year.
What did you think of the Mortal Kombat reboot? How did it compare to the original 1995 movie?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.