Norm Macdonald Will Appear In Season 3 Of ‘The Orville’

Norm Macdonald died Tuesday at the age of 61 – but we haven’t seen the last of Norm just yet.

Macdonald will appear in the upcoming season of Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi comedy series The Orville – where he plays the blob-shaped engineer Lieutenant Yaphit.

Production for The Orville season 3 was completed in August.

Norm Macdonald Leaves Behind New Episodes Of ‘The Orville’ As Seth MacFarlane Mourns His “Hilarious And Generous” Co-Star https://t.co/Kv02pKnEMg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 14, 2021

MacFarlane was one of many comedians and celebrities who paid tribute to MacDonald on Tuesday, tweeting “there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh.”

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

What made Macdonald such a ‘comedian’s comedian’?