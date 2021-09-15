Here’s When iPhone 13 Will Be Released

The news of the iPhone 13 coming soon is taking the world by storm with fans ready to pick up a phone of their own.

Well, you don’t have long to wait. The iPhone 13 will be available for pre-order this Friday.

Apple will be releasing an iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices start at $799.

Everything Apple announced at its event: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, new iPad mini, more https://t.co/rlwcZFKDjc by @ChanceHMiller — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) September 15, 2021

Features that fans seem to like are the smaller notch, better camera, and longer battery life. The iPhones will launch on September 24.

Are you going to grab the iPhone13? Do you think smartphones cost too much?