Amazon to Hire Another 125k Employees

If Amazon continues to grow at its current rate, the entire country could soon be employed by the Internet giant.

Amazon officials on Tuesday revealed they’re looking to fill another 125,000 open positions, many of which will pay an average of $18 an hour — $3 more than the company’s average starting pay of $15 an hour. These jobs are in addition to the 40,000 openings the company advertised earlier this month, a spokesman says.

Amazon has opened more than 250 fulfillment centers this year with plans to open 100 more later this month. Since the pandemic began, it’s hired 450,000 U.S. workers.

