Watch Papa Roach Eat Bugs

Papa Roach are set to release their new album, “Crooked Teeth” on May 19th

To help you remember they have teamed up with First We Feast to grub grubs, crack crickets, and go eat worms. What else can you do after you’ve been a band for 17 years? First We Feast “offer an iconoclastic view into the culinary world, taking you behind-the-scenes with some of the country’s best chefs and finding the unexpected places where food and pop culture intersect.” Per the video description:

“Experts say that edible insects are the wave of the future—the UN has advised that eating protein-packed bugs could help fight world hunger, and everyone from energy-bar companies to haute-cuisine chefs are experimenting with putting insects in food. Watch Sean Evans get a crash course in bug cuisine, with rock-band Papa Roach riding shotgun. Big thanks to Bugible’s Aly Moore (@bugible) for coming through with the crickets, grasshoppers, and scorpions!”

Here’s the first single, “Help” from “Crooked Teeth.”