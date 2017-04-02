X96 I.P.O. | April 2, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Alexander F “Call Me Pretty”
- Gorillaz “We Got the Power”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Lolo “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”
- Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money”
- Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”
- All Time Low “Dirty Laundry
- The xx “I Dare You”
- Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
- Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
- Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
- 311 “Too Much To Think”
- New Politics “One of Us”
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “Down (Is Where I Want to Be)”/li>
- The Orwells “They Put a Body in the Bayou”
- Mondo Cozmo “Shine”
