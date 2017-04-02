Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 2, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Alexander F “Call Me Pretty”
  • Gorillaz “We Got the Power”
  • Saint Motel “Destroyer”
  • Lolo “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”
  • Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money”
  • Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”
  • All Time Low “Dirty Laundry
  • The xx “I Dare You”
  • Dreamcar “Kill For Candy”
  • Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
  • Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
  • 311 “Too Much To Think”
  • New Politics “One of Us”
  • Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “Down (Is Where I Want to Be)”/li>
  • The Orwells “They Put a Body in the Bayou”
  • Mondo Cozmo “Shine”

