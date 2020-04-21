Life

Wendy’s Announces It Will Be Giving Out Free Nuggets



Foodies Alert! Wendy’s is giving away free nuggets and there’s no catch! As a way to show customers love just for spreading their love, the fast-food chain will give out free four-piece nuggets this Friday at all of its drive-thru locations. Wendy’s made the announcement via Twitter. The tweet read, “Not gonna lie, all this love y’all are showing has inspired us. We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug? This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru.” No purchase necessary, not a single string attached. Will you be lining up to grab the free food?

