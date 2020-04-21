Coronavirus Killed More Americans In One Month Than Flu Does In One Year

According to the CDC, the coronavirus has killed more Americans in one month than the flu does in one year. The U.S. has seen more than 42,000 coronavirus deaths over the last 30 days, compared to a total of 34,200 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. However, there is evidence that U.S. death rates are dropping – reaching their lowest point in two weeks on Monday with 1,433, followed by 1,488 deaths on Tuesday.

