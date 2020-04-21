Trump Closes US Borders to ‘Protect Jobs’ during Pandemic

In a late-night announcement Monday, President Donald Trump revealed he’s temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. in an effort to “protect jobs” during the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, Trump wrote his decision was prompted by an “attack from the invisible enemy” and a “need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens.” He added he plans on signing an executive order to carry out the closure, although he didn’t indicate when that might happen.

BREAKING: President Trump says he is suspending immigration to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the "need to protect jobs." https://t.co/xIRYHV9RFg — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 21, 2020

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020