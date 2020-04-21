Life

Trump Closes US Borders to ‘Protect Jobs’ during Pandemic

In a late-night announcement Monday, President Donald Trump revealed he’s temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. in an effort to “protect jobs” during the coronavirus pandemic. In a tweet, Trump wrote his decision was prompted by an “attack from the invisible enemy” and a “need to protect the jobs of our great American citizens.” He added he plans on signing an executive order to carry out the closure, although he didn’t indicate when that might happen.

