Shutterstock

Wednesday was #NationalRoastDay and hamburger chain Wendy’s did not hold back after tweeting “Drop ‘Roast Me’ below.”

“Somehow not the worst clown-based fast food restaurant,” Wendy’s tweeted to rival Jack in the Box.

Replying to ‘Today Show’s’ Hoda & Jenna, Wendy’s tweeted, “Insane to call a show Today when it just makes you wish it was already Tomorrow.”

Wendy's went on an epic roasting spree, and no one is safe — not even TODAY https://t.co/NM1Wq9n4lk — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 13, 2022

Going after Monster Energy, they tweeted, “Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher.”

Do you enjoy a good burn online? Do you think this was a great marketing move for Wendy’s?