Wednesday was #NationalRoastDay and hamburger chain Wendy’s did not hold back after tweeting “Drop ‘Roast Me’ below.”
“Somehow not the worst clown-based fast food restaurant,” Wendy’s tweeted to rival Jack in the Box.
Replying to ‘Today Show’s’ Hoda & Jenna, Wendy’s tweeted, “Insane to call a show Today when it just makes you wish it was already Tomorrow.”
Wendy's went on an epic roasting spree, and no one is safe — not even TODAY https://t.co/NM1Wq9n4lk
— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 13, 2022
Going after Monster Energy, they tweeted, “Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher.”
Here’s the best tweets from #NationalRoastDay https://t.co/pljPieiyev
— Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 13, 2022
Do you enjoy a good burn online? Do you think this was a great marketing move for Wendy’s?
