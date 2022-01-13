Life

Wendy’s Went on an Epic Roasting Spree

Wednesday was #NationalRoastDay and hamburger chain Wendy’s did not hold back after tweeting “Drop ‘Roast Me’ below.”

“Somehow not the worst clown-based fast food restaurant,” Wendy’s tweeted to rival Jack in the Box.

Replying to ‘Today Show’s’ Hoda & Jenna, Wendy’s tweeted, “Insane to call a show Today when it just makes you wish it was already Tomorrow.”

Going after Monster Energy, they tweeted, “Top drink of choice for when you hate yourself and so does your English teacher.”

Do you enjoy a good burn online? Do you think this was a great marketing move for Wendy’s?

Comments
