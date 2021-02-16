What A North Dakota Teen Used To Demonstrate The Deep Freeze

As bitter temperatures continue across big stretches of the U.S., a teen in North Dakota wanted to show just how cold it really is …

Isis Sio, who lives in Dickinson, North Dakota, put a fresh, boiling hot bowl of ramen noodles outside in her backyard.

She then posted a video with a fork and noodles sticking straight up completely frozen in place after only 20 minutes.

Ramen noodles freeze in bitter North Dakota winter storm https://t.co/ErQTBQMR28 — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) February 15, 2021

The National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota reported that wind chills dipped as low as -62 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots over the past couple of days.

Have you seen the “frozen pants” experiment many people are doing as well? What are some other experiments you’ve seen that demonstrate frigid temps?