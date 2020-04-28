Will Facemasks On Airplanes Be The ‘New Normal’?

This week, JetBlue announced it would require all passengers to wear facemasks during flights – and some think it signals a ‘new normal’ for all air travel. While JetBlue is the first US airline to make facemasks mandatory, both Delta and American Airlines say they will “encourage” passengers to wear masks by handing them out pre-flight. The Association of Flight Attendants has been pushing the federal government to require more widespread use of face coverings. Meanwhile, Canada is already requiring all travelers to cover their nose and mouth while moving through airports.

