Poll Finds Most Americans Will Avoid Live Sports, Concerts

A new poll suggests most Americans will be skipping concerts and live sporting events, even after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll released Tuesday, 55 percent of people say concerts and movie theaters shouldn’t open up until a vaccine is ready. About 40 percent said they’d be willing to go out without a vaccine. The numbers were even smaller for live sporting events – only 17 percent said they’d be willing to attend one without a vaccine, while nearly 60 percent supported games being played without a live crowd.
New poll says most Americans won’t attend concerts until there’s a #COVID19 vaccine https://t.co/qXbCuXJcCr pic.twitter.com/o7DCTht7Me
— Stereogum (@stereogum) April 28, 2020
Where do you stand on concerts or sporting events? Would you be willing to wait a year or more? Or do you plan on going out as soon as it’s possible?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.