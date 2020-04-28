Toilet Paper Is Getting Easier To Find

Good news for all you toilet paper hunters out there – TP is a little easier to find at the grocery store these days. According to the consumer trackers at NCSolutions, the number of grocery stores running out of toilet paper on a given day has dropped from a high of 73 percent down to just 48 percent – meaning you’re more likely to find it on the shelves. However, the overall demand for toilet paper is still up by 27 percent, as people are stuck at home all day instead of using public restrooms or work facilities.

