Life

William Shatner Reveals He’s Never Watch An Episode Of Star Trek

Posted on

William Shatner is one of the stars of Star Trek, but he’s never watched an episode.

He revealed the info in a recent interview. He said, “I have never watched Star Trek. There are many episodes I don’t know, there are many movies I don’t know.”

He added, “I directed one of the movies — No. 5 — I had to watch that one. But it’s all painful because I don’t like the way I look and what I do.”

What is William Shatner’s greatest role?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top