Tiktoker Thinks Single Mothers Are Only Good For One Night Stands

One Tiktoker’s latest video won’t be winning him popularity awards any time soon.

Myron Gaines recently posted a video saying three reasons you should never date single moms.

His number one reason: “The kids are going to come first, which is fine and the way it should be. But you have to understand you’re always going to take a back seat.”

Claiming they are only good to date ‘recreationally.’

He warned men to protect themselves and their wallets! pic.twitter.com/HoKFaVuhp9 — Elaine (@ElaineVMTV) March 24, 2021

Reason two: “They’re not your kids, so you can’t discipline them, and on top of that, she can take them away from you at any time if you guys break up.”

Reason three: “Guys, single moms recreational use only. Protect yourself and your wallet!.”

Or course, several single moms when to social media to call out Myron. One said, “That’s cool, bro. We don’t play with boys.”

Is there any truth to what the TikToker said? Was his advice insulting?