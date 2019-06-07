Win Tickets to Blue October, Empire of the Sun, and X Ambassadors for You and 3 Friends!

It’s the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series!

Enter to win 4 tickets to Blue October on June 13th, 4 tickets to Empire of the Sun on June 22nd, and 4 tickets to X Ambassadors on July 18th at the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series!

Hurry and enter! We will draw the winner on Sunday, June 9th at 11:59 pm! You can purchase tickets to all the 2019 Salt City Sounds Concert Series shows here!

You can also listen to X96 all weekend long for your chance to text in and win*!