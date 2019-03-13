Win Tickets to the 2019 Loveloud Festival!

LOVELOUD FESTIVAL

JUNE 29TH, 2019 AT USANA Amphitheater

X96 welcomes Loveloud Festival to the USANA Amphitheater on June 29th! The line up is amazing featuring Dan Reynolds, Kesha, Grouplove, KFlay, Pvris, Daya, Tegan and Sara, Martin Garrix and many others! Tickets go on sale March 15th, BUT Todd Nukem has your chance to win a pair before you can buy them! Listen every day for your chance to snag a pair of tickets!

