Radio From Hell’s Film Festival Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

RADIO FROM HELL’S

1ST INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

MARCH 27TH, 2019 AT TOWER THEATER !

Radio From Hell is proud to announce that we are holding our 1st International Film Festival on March 27th, 2019! Yes, we have had film festivals in the past, but not like this.

Tickets are ON SALE NOW!

PRICE: $10.00 | Day of cost $15.00 | So get your tickets now before we sell out! You do not want to miss this event!

Doors open at 6pm and movies will start at 7pm! Food will be provided by The Angry Korean restaurant and will last until its gone! So the food is free, but only while supplies last!

DJ Erockalypze will be spinning some tunes from 6p – 7p!

Also, Listen all next week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the RFH Film Festival and qualify for passes to the VIP Balcony during the festival!