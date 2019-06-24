Win Tickets to The Big3!

BIG 3 – THE PROFESSIONAL 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL LEAGUE FOUNDED BY ICE CUBE

Big 3 is where basketball superstars play! Featuring many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time including former Utah Jazz players Al Jefferson, DeShawn Stevenson, and Joe Johnson playing during the Salt Lake City tour stop Also playing during SLC stop, 2 Time All-Star player, Baron Davis; NBA Champion Stephen Jackson; and 2010 Slam Dunk Champion Josh Smith!

The league features 7 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame, 17 NBA Championships; 77 All-Star Appearances and 4 All-Star MVPs. Broadcast live on CBS throughout the season. The season starts Saturday, June 22nd with the championship game taking place Sunday, September 1st Tickets at VivintArena.com and head over to Big3.com for league information

The game is on Saturday, July 27th at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Buy tickets at VivintArena.com or enter to win below!