Win Tickets to The Home Opener as RSL take on the NY Red Bulls

Real Salt Lake vs New York Red Bulls

March 7th at Rio Tinto Stadium

X96 wants to send you to the SEASON HOME OPENER with Real Salt Lake vs NY Red Bulls happening March 7th at the RIOT!

Enter below for your chance a Pair of tickets to the First Game of The Season!

Get Your RSL Tickets HERE

Reminder – Winners will Receive their Tickets Via EMAIL ONLY from Flash Seats – Please create a FREE account HERE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span>