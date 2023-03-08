Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.08.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, March 10th
Shrek Rave at The Depot (18+)
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, March 10th
Jackie Green at the Commonwealth Room – Link
Brian Reegan at Eccles Theater – Link
Get Lucky at the Saltair – Link
SlamRock Spring 2023 Concerts at Pat’s BBQ – Link
Saturday, March 11th
The Pour at the Stateroom – Link
Get Lucky at the Saltair – Link
SlamRock Spring 2023 Concerts at Pat’s BBQ – Link
Ell King at the Union Event Center – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Friday, March 10th
Grizzlies vs KC Maverick’s at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday, March 11th
46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa at The Gateway – Link
RSL vs. Austin FC at Rio Tinto Stadium – Link
Grizzlies vs KC Maverick’s at Maverik Center – Link
2023 Chocolate & Cheese Festival at The Natural History Museum of Utah – Link
Sunday, March 12th
2023 Chocolate & Cheese Festival at The Natural History Museum of Utah – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link