Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.08.2023

Friday, March 10th

Shrek Rave at The Depot (18+)

Jackie Green at the Commonwealth Room – Link

Brian Reegan at Eccles Theater – Link

Get Lucky at the Saltair – Link

SlamRock Spring 2023 Concerts at Pat’s BBQ – Link

Saturday, March 11th

The Pour at the Stateroom – Link

Ell King at the Union Event Center – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Grizzlies vs KC Maverick’s at Maverik Center – Link

46th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Siamsa at The Gateway – Link

RSL vs. Austin FC at Rio Tinto Stadium – Link

Grizzlies vs KC Maverick’s at Maverik Center – Link

2023 Chocolate & Cheese Festival at The Natural History Museum of Utah – Link

Sunday, March 12th

Farmers Markets

Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

