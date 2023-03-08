Boner of the Day for March 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: OH, HE WAS INTOXICATED HUH?

Last Sunday, a 15-hour flight from New York to New Delhi was met with police on arrival after a 21-year-old intoxicated passenger urinated on his seatmate. The man is a student in the US and will be prosecuted in India for “endangering flight safety” and runs the risk of losing his student visa.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #2: I APOLOGIZE. PLEASE DON’T SUE ME, PLEASE DON’T SUE ME.

Elon Musk has apologized after it seems an employee of his was fired with no notice. Haraldur Thorleifsson was attempting to use his work credentials to log in to his computer when he, and 200 of his colleagues, were locked out. Thorleifsson assumed he had been fired so he attempted to reach out to multiple people at Twitter with no response. He ended up Tweeting at Elon Musk and the two had a public conversation about the man’s job before Musk apologized.

via MarketWatch

Boner Candidate #3: DO NOT ANGER THE MOOSE.

A video posted on Facebook shows an Idaho man, who was snowmobiling with his family, confront a moose that came in between them on a trail. The man was apparently trying to distract the moose to let his family pass when the moose charged the man. The man attempted to ride his snowmobile away before jumping off when the moose tripped over the vehicle.

via UPI