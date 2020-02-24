RFH 2nd International Film Festival – Submit Your Films NOW!

RADIO FROM HELL’S
2nd INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
MARCH 25TH, 2020 AT TOWER THEATER !
Radio From Hell is proud to announce that we are holding our 2nd International Film Festival on March 25th, 2019! Yes, we are doing it again, so get used to it, but we are making it even MORE inclusive!
WE WANT YOU TO SUBMIT YOUR FILM TODAY… OR AT LEAST BY MARCH 13TH @5PM!
There is only ONE rule that you need to follow, your film has to be 5 minutes or less
THAT’S IT!
There are NO categories this year! So, submit your film, If you have a Comedy, Drama, Horror, Animation, or even a Documentary It doesn’t matter!! WE WANT IT!!
Yes, there are cash prizes. We are choosing Best Movie, Best Actor and Best Actress
STEPS TO ENTER THE 2nd INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
-
MAKE YOUR FILM
-
UPLOAD YOUR FILM/VIDEO TO YOUTUBE
-
SAVE LINK TO YOUR FILM/VIDEO
-
ENTER BELOW AND PASTE YOUR LINK
-
PATIENTLY AWAIT OUR PHONE CALL!
-
SHOW UP AND HAVE FUN!
UNFORTUNATELY, WE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTING FILMS IN PERSON, YOU MUST SUBMIT BELOW
FILM/ VIDEO SUBMISSIONS ARE DUE NO LATER THAN MARCH 13TH @5PM! NO EXCEPTIONS!
Enter Your Films HERE!
