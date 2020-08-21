Win Tickets to Wallows’ Virtual Concert!

X96 knows you’re going through concert withdrawal. We’re going through concert withdrawal. And while bands can’t tour the U.S. yet, we’re lucky that technology allows us to enjoy live music from a physically safe distance.

Wallows want you to log in, turn up the volume, and enjoy a live concert on Sunday, September 13th at noon! We have 5 ticket codes for the show and one grand prize that will get you some Wallows merch along with a ticket code.

Enter below now. We will draw the winners on September 7th at 5 pm.