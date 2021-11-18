Win Twenty Øne Piløts Tickets !

THE ICY TOUR!!

The Amazing and talented Twenty One Pilots will be making a stop in Salt Lake City on September 20th, 2022!

Tune in with Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win a pair!

X96 Welcomes Twenty One Pilots: from 11/18/21 to 11/24/21 during Todd Nuke’ems show X96 will be giving away (5) pairs of Twenty One Pilots tickets provided by Postfontaine estimated value at $100.00 each. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup. com/rules/.