Win Twenty Øne Piløts Tickets !

THE ICY TOUR!!
The Amazing and talented Twenty One Pilots will be making a stop in Salt Lake City on September 20th, 2022!
Tune in with Todd Nuke’em for your chance to win a pair!
X96 Welcomes Twenty One Pilots: from 11/18/21 to 11/24/21 during Todd Nuke’ems show X96 will be giving away (5) pairs of Twenty One Pilots tickets provided by Postfontaine estimated value at $100.00 each. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules which can be found at https://broadwaymediagroup.
com/rules/.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.