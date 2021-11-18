Martin Scorcese is said to be “on board” to direct a Grateful Dead film starring Jonah Hill.

According to Deadline, Hill is said to be taking on the role of the Grateful Dead’s iconic frontman Jerry Garcia.

The biopic would be made for Apple and would be Scorcese’s first time directing a biographical film.

Apple reportedly will have the rights to use the band’s music for this film.

Jonah Hill To Play Jerry Garcia In Martin Scorsese Directed Grateful Dead Pic For Apple https://t.co/YgA6EPBgCN — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2021

Do you think Jonah Hill is a good choice to play Jerry Garcia? What band do you think should have a biopic made about them?