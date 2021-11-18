Ranch Nog? Hidden Valley Ranch Gets Fans Ready for the Holidays

Hidden Valley Ranch is determined to be the talk of the holiday season with their new Ranch Nog.

Yes, Ranch Nog. It mixes together the creamy and sweet parts of egg nog and ranch dressing’s iconic cool and tangy flavor and you can buy a kit to make it.

Of course, Hidden Valley has other kits available for foodies, Yogis, travelers, and game nights, but the Ranch Nog Kit is bound to be the standout.

If you've been dreaming of a ranch Christmas, this savory twist on eggnog has you covered. https://t.co/UZhWrJTwKx — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 18, 2021

You can check out all of these products at Hidden Valley Ranch’s website starting November 18.

Would you try Ranch Nog? What is the grossest thing you have ever eaten?