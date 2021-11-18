Survey Says: The Best Places For Black Friday Shopping

If you’re one of those who like to shop ’til ya drop the day after Thanksgiving, a new survey may help point you in the right direction.
The website WalletHub just released a list of the best discount deals for Black Friday.
Macy’s was found to have the highest average discounted rate at 58.5%.
JCPenny came in second, followed by Belk and Kohl’s.
Among the biggest chains, Walmart finished with 31.6% and Amazon 27.5%.
When broken into specific categories, Macy’s was tops in: “Computers & Phones,” “Consumer Electronics,” “Consumer Packaged Goods,” and “Toys.”
Belk finished on top in three categories: “Appliances,” “Jewelry,” and “All Other Product Categories.”
Do you have a long-standing tradition of hitting up stores on Black Friday? What are you hoping to snag this year?
