Cow Escapes Ranch, Heads To Resort, Gets Stuck On A Waterslide

Maybe it was steered in the wrong direction.

Police report a cow took off from a ranch in Brazil recently and ended up at the nearby Nova Granada Resort.

Video shows the cow mooo-ving up some stairs to the top of a giant waterslide.

The cow awkwardly begins its descent towards the pool, repeatedly (and loudly) losing its footing as it tries to stop sliding.

Brazilian cow up for slaughter escapes & slips down a waterslide https://t.co/F9bC2LLuTj pic.twitter.com/WehjvxpKoe — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) November 16, 2021

The brave bovine is finally able to stop its skid and lays down before being rescued.

The cow was just a couple of days away from a trip to the slaughterhouse, but its owner decided after this wild adventure — he will keep it and has named it Toboga (Portuguese for “slide”).

