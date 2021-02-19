Win Your Chance to See “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”

X96 has your hook up to see the new “ Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” documentary when it debuts February 26th on Apple TV+!

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording, and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Watch on Apple TV+ February 26.

To celebrate the release of the new Apple Original Film, “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” we’re giving away 1-month subscriptions to Apple TV+, available in the Apple TV App.