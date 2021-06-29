Life

Wisconsin Woman Breaks Record For Largest Smurfs Collection

A Wisconsin woman just set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Smurfs collection.

47-year-old Gerda Scheuers now owns more than 11,455 Smurf-related items – nearly doubling her own record of 6,300 set back in 2014.

Scheuers says she began collecting Smurfs over 40 years ago and estimates her collection is worth over $100,000.

What kind of things did you collect as a child? Do you still have your old collection?

