Wisconsin Woman Breaks Record For Largest Smurfs Collection

A Wisconsin woman just set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Smurfs collection.

47-year-old Gerda Scheuers now owns more than 11,455 Smurf-related items – nearly doubling her own record of 6,300 set back in 2014.

Scheuers says she began collecting Smurfs over 40 years ago and estimates her collection is worth over $100,000.

Watch: Wisconsin woman nearly doubles her Smurfs collecting record https://t.co/RN8fbQID2z — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) June 29, 2021

What kind of things did you collect as a child? Do you still have your old collection?