LinkedIn Breach Exposes Data Of 92% Of Users

If you’re a LinkedIn user, you might want to double-check your account.

A recent data breach potentially exposed the data of more than 92% of LinkedIn users – nearly 700 million accounts.

Data could include usernames, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses, and more – but not passwords, according to reports.

Do you use LinkedIn? How careful are you with posting your data online?

