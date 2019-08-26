Woman Fed Her Kids Dog Poop, Avoids Jail

An Oklahoma woman convicted of forcing her kids to eat dog poop won’t be going to jail. Station KFOR reports, Mary Elizabeth Moore was in denial – at one point telling authorities she didn’t want her children hospitalized because she had an appointment the next day with DHS. The 5-year-old weighed 26 pounds. The 3-year-old just 18 pounds. One girl telling authorities all about the neglect as the hospital nursed them through feeding tubes and treated for pinworms.

Moore pleaded no contest in a deal with Delaware County prosecutors and received a suspended seven-year sentence. Is this deal prosecutorial misconduct? Should the mother serve a lengthy prison sentence? Why do you think she was let off without prison time?

Police charge women with forcing kids to eat dog poop Investigators said the children were locked in closets and a basement. They were fed a diet of bread, water and oatmeal in addition to the dog feces >>> https://t.co/LBQAfainiD pic.twitter.com/2oic2dacuf — WALB News 10 (@WALBNews10) February 2, 2018