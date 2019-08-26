Here’s How Much Money The Social Media Hype Over Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich Earned

Just how much did fans love that chicken from Popeyes? Thanks to all the social media hype over their new sandwich, the Louisana Fresh fast-food restaurant earned a ton of money. The internet started taking sides when it came to which chain had the best fried chicken sandwich, starting with Popeyes’ announcement earlier this month. With comments, memes, and videos making the rounds, many of the restaurants couldn’t keep up with demand. Some limited orders, while others were completely sold out. The Apex Marketing Group reveals that Popeyes has taken in $23.25 million in equivalent ad value from media mentions over the last two weeks, thanks to the new dish.

Me running outta Popeyes with the last chicken sandwich 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jUEmc3MIk0 — NoChillAllChest (@NoChillAllChest) August 25, 2019

Popeyes’ Twitter success story: • 8/12: Launched new chicken sandwich

• Goes mostly unnoticed

• 8/19: @ChickfilA tweets, calling their sandwich "the original”

• @PopeyesChicken quote tweets it

• Goes viral

• Sold out across the US

• 8/25: $23m in ad value, $0 ad spend pic.twitter.com/FF2BBnIgLa — Matthew Kobach (@mkobach) August 25, 2019

Reselling Popeyes Chicken sandwich outside of Popeyes for $10-$15 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OWZOO11AGA — lilvegita (@gianmarcogarof1) August 25, 2019

Yo they got a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich on Ebay. Do I place a bid? pic.twitter.com/NY8eXOrGor — Troydan (@Troydan) August 25, 2019