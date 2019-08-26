Out of the Darkness Walk

Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you. Join X96 on Saturday, September 14th at Liberty Park, as we walk to fight suicide and raise awareness about mental health. Be a part of the movement turning hope into action, and create a culture that’s smart about mental health. Funds raised at the walks will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts or is in crisis, please reach out and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.
