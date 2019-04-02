Woman Searches For “Lovely Gentleman” She Met On Flight

If you were recently on a Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany to Seattle, a young woman is looking for you, believing you might be her missed connection for love. Jomaica Alfiler called the man in seat 43B a “lovely gentleman” for helping her with her luggage and even offering up his blanket for the 10-hour voyage last Wednesday. The 21-year-old business student has asked both the airline and her friends on Facebook to aid in her search for the “good looking man in his twenties.” Citing passenger privacy, Lufthansa won’t reveal any details, but did reply, “Fingers crossed karma is on your side and you will see him again.”

