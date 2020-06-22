Women Don’t Like Men Who Like Cats

Was Ted Nugent’s “Cat Scratch Fever” really just about some down-on-his luck dude who couldn’t get a date? A study out of Colorado State University found that ladies are aren’t likely to ‘swipe right’ if a guy’s profile picture is of him and a cat. CNN reports they showed men and women pictures of potential dates, both with and without cats in tote.

New Study Finds Women Are Less Likely to Date Men Who Pose With Cats in Their Dating Profiles​ https://t.co/OkwgYQAs3q — People (@people) June 22, 2020

Apparently, if you like cats, women perceive you as more agreeable and open, but also more neurotic, less masculine, and less dateable, researchers say. “Women prefer men with ‘good genes,’ often defined as more masculine traits,” they say in their findings. “Clearly, the presence of a cat diminishes that perception.”