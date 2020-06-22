Batman Returns! Michael Keaton to Play Bruce Wayne in ‘The Flash’

It’s been almost 30 years, but Michael Keaton will soon return as Batman! Keaton is in talks to step into his role once again to play Bruce Wayne in the “Flashpoint” movie. The deal is still in the works, but DC Comics fans are hyped! “The Flash” is currently set for release on June 2, 2022.

