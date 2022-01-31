Wordle Bought By New York Times

Shutterstock

Wordle has been acquired by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced by The Times today and reflects the growing importance of games in the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to ten million by 2025.

Wordle was acquired for a price “in the low seven figures.”

Wordle has been bought by The New York Times, will stay free for everyone to play https://t.co/ezvjQKHTLl pic.twitter.com/cBKPc6Ipz2 — The Verge (@verge) January 31, 2022

The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players.

