Cash for Couples! | Win $1,000

Cash Is a Many-Splendored Thing
We hear that love is, too. And if you have a love for cash, oh have we the contest for you!
If you win and want to spend the cash on yourself or share it with your beloved, we won’t judge. We all celebrate Valentine’s Day in our own way. Even if you hate this holiday in particular, $1,000 could make it a lot more bearable. And if you happen to be single, just celebrate Single Awareness Day with the money. Once again, this is a no-judgment zone. It’s all about love.
Hurry and enter! The contest ends on February 28th. Don’t forget to spread the love and share the contest in the bonus entries section to help your chances of winning. Enter below!
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.