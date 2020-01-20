Would You Wear a Smart Contact Lens?

Technology will surely change the way we humans go about our day more than it ever has before in the future, but one startup company wants to change how we see the world by unveiling the first set of “smart” contact lenses. Now, before you start working on your Terminator impersonation, the company MOJO says that the U.S. has approved testing the contacts out as a medical device. The lenses would give the visually impaired teleprompters, navigation instructions and more just by concentrating on an icon to make an app start.

