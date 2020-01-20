Cannabis Magazine “High Times” to Open Retails Stores in 2020

The writers at High Times have been giving weed-enthusiasts tips for a better buzz for over four decades and now the magazine company has announced plans to open retail stores in 2020. The company’s CEO wants to “connect customers to the great cannabis that’s out there” as U.S. states legalize marijuana. There’s money to be made in the legal marijuana business; Illinois weed consumers spent $20 million on the first 12 days that weed went legal in the state.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.