Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 22nd

• Hive Live at Soundwell

Two of Salt Lake’s most loved jam bands, Big Blue Ox and Badfeather take the stage at Soundwell as part of Hive Live, a new local live music series that showcases up-and-coming talent from throughout the state of Utah on a monthly basis. Year of the Dog will be opening.

• “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow” at The State Room

It used to be that a director would make a movie and it would be released for people to see all over the place at the same time in movie theaters. Well, those days are fading. Kevin Smith is on the road with his latest film “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.” Of course, being the chatty Kevin that he is, Mr. Smith will answer questions and tell stories after the film. The bad news? It’s sold out. Good luck on the classifieds if you have to go, just be careful.

• Rex Orange County at The Union Event Center

Rex made a splash in 2017 with “Lovin’ is Easy.” It’s a song with an appeal of 80s throwback that was mellow, groovy, and dropped the f-bomb. His new album, “Pony” has the same vibe, but not the charm of that particular previous record. That doesn’t matter though as this show is also sold out.

• Sundance Film Festival

From 1991 to 2020, the Sundance Film Festival kicks off another season of marathon movie watching in Park City and Salt Lake. A farmer’s market for people to send their films and make their dreams come true. The rest of us crash and it’s always a great time with the movies, celebrities, parties, and make sure you take cabs or rideshare to take advantage of it. You never know what you might get yourself into. Tickets are on sale now. Say what you will about the festival, but it’s nice for Utah to get press for something other than banning condoms because of punny packaging.

• Yacht at Urban Lounge

Straight outta Portland, this indie dance band has been in my heart since I first heard “I Walked Alone.” I highly, highly, highly recommend going to this show…if you’re at least 21.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton (Also, it’s Brighton’s Winter Festival this week!)

Just text “Brighton” to 33986 and we will send you back a coupon to use at Brighton Friday night and ride for only $25! On top of that, you can get tickets to the Winter Festival with free s’mores and fireworks. They will also have live music with Pixie & The Partygrass Boys at Milli Chalet, DJ Napo at Molly Greens and DJ LampShady at the Alpine Rose.

• Lights, Camera, Brunch at Squatters

It’s a star-studded not-safe-for-radio podcast at Squatters. Tickets are sold out, but Radio From Hell has some to give away all this week. There will be drinks, brunch, special guests and a good time on a Sunday morning as Radio From Hell records a special broadcast that we won’t be able to put on public airwaves.

• Thrice at The Union Event Center

Thrice will be joined by Mewithoutyou, Drug Chruch, and Holy Fawn for the 15th-anniversary tour for their Vheissu album.

• The Used at Metro Music Hall

This show sold out in about a day, so this will be packed house for a hometown show. Openers will be dragged under.

